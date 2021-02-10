Streaming issues? Report here
Expert gives J&J thumbs up for including people with risk factors in research

10 February 2021 1:29 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
AstraZeneca
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19 vaccine
Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu

Prof Mosa Moshabela says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize should have clarified issues very early on so people did not have to panic.

Health Minister Dr ZweliMkhize says the government is considering swapping the AstraZeneca vaccine that has been procured from the Serum Institute of India.

Mkhize says the government could swap the vaccine before its April expiry date. South Africa is setting its eyes on Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and is engaging the manufacturers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine while it was considering China's offer on the Sinopharm vaccine.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu-Natal, gives us his views on the matter.

My view is that what the minister was able to do was to clarify issues that people had questions about. He sought to reassure people that it's okay, people should not panic. I wish he had done this early on and not wait a few days to do so but nevertheless, it does look like we have some contro over the situation.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

I was very surprised that there was no decision made on the AstraZeneca vaccine. At the moment he is still saying we are waiting for the scientists to provide guidance. It sounded like he's saying it could be a week or two. It also sounded like they are preparing to could swap out with Covax or with the Africa vaccine acquisition task team.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

I was hoping to hear him say that this is what we have decided to do with the Pfizer vaccine.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

We are very clear in terms of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because we've got the data that was presented by Professor Grey. What's really good about is that it is local data, similar to the AstraZeneca study that was done by Professor Mahdi.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

We don't have local data on the Pfizer vaccine we only have laboratory results that suggest that the Pfizer vaccine works against the variant but not clinical data like we do with Johnson & Johnson.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is pretty good because it shows that it has 57% efficacy even with our variant because there was about 95% prevalence of the new variant in the vaccine and the effects were around 57%.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

And this was against mild and moderate disease similar to the same outcome that was measured for AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine where it was found to be 225 but the added advantage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the fact that in the large study in South Africa they included nearly 7,000 participants and the whole study was 45,00 participants globally and we had about 15% of that sample.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The good thing about it is they included people with comorbidities and risk factors and older people.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen below for the full interview...














