By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC
There has been confirmation that the country's by-elections which were due to take place in May have now been postponed.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had approached the court to postpone the by-elections because of the spike in COVID-19 infections.
The Electoral Court has authorised that postponement because lockdown restrictions are prohibiting political activities.
IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo has more on this.
The motivating factor for our approach is more than just being the regulatory position viz-a-vis political activity. The primary consideration of the commission is that the voting stations should not be points of contagion, where is a pervasive cross-transmission of people in particular soldiers.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
It is important that we replace those councillors who have left office for a variety of reasons, be it death or resignation and so on, yet we need to balance that with a public consideration to obviate cross-transmission of people.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
The Constitution demands of us to have an election within 90 days of the expiry of the term. The current term expires at the beginning of August; 90 days take to the beginning of November. Sometime between those three months an election must be held.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
It is the basis upon which we are preparing at the moment that we're putting processes, preparations and projects and so on to accord with that constitutional injunction.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
We also have taken note of the government's plan to roll out vaccines and hopefully, the rollout will be such that it gives us the possibility within that 90-day period to have an election where there will be minimal transmission if any.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
What are the other alternatives in case there is no herd immunity?
The commission itself is also planning to implement normal anti-covid measures of a non-pharmaceutical nature. We're going to have to enforce social distancing in the queues. It is going to be difficult because queues will look longer than normal.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
We're going o provide sanitising solution upon entry and exit at the voting stations. We're going to request voters to bring along their own pens so that there is no pervasive exchange of pens in the voting stations, and so on.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
So, all these measures cumulatively should give us the possibility of minimal transmission, coupled with the wearing of masks.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - Electoral Commission
