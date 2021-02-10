More than 50 Gauteng doctors still not paid for January
More than 50 medical interns in Gauteng have not been paid their salaries.
The South African Medical Association Trade Union says more than 20 community service doctors have not been paid.
Speaking to John Perlman, South African Medical Association Trade Union representative Dr Nkateko Mnisi says they have not been informed when this will be resolved.
We have received dozens and dozens of complaints from our members each day pilling up.Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Representative - South African Medical Association Trade Union
Multiple doctors have not been paid their salaries since January and this is a majority in Gauteng.Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Representative - South African Medical Association Trade Union
We also have a few complaints from our members who had taken Covid posts. The posts in Gauteng are meant to be for one year but they have been given contracts for three months.Dr Nkateko Mnisi, Representative - South African Medical Association Trade Union
Listen to the full interview below...
