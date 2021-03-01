Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal





Set in beautiful parkland surroundings in the heart of Linksfield, the East at Royal has been consistently recognised as South Africa’s and Africa’s best golf course, and also features prominently on the list of the best golf courses on the planet.

Now, for the first time ever, you are able to call this magnificent piece of golfing heritage your home.

Tricolt Property Developers, who have forged a strong reputation as the luxury apartment brand in South Africa, has acquired a picturesque piece of the East Course upon which they have begun construction of their exciting new development, Brookfield at Royal.

Brookfield at Royal offers one, two and three-bedroom configurations which range from 45m2 up to the signature 154m2 penthouses. The development features superior finishes, expansive open-plan kitchens, patios with braai areas, balconies and gardens. Penthouse apartments feature an optional loft with en-suite bathroom, where each resident can create their own unique living spaces. High ceilings, strategically placed glass doors and large windows will invite in plenty of natural light to complete your unrivalled living experience, providing lavish countryside-like tranquillity while remaining just a short commute from the key business and lifestyle hubs of Johannesburg.

Each of the luxury apartments has been designed and will be completed to the high standards Tricolt has become synonymous with, and include Hansgrohe fittings, quality brand appliances and Caesarstone tops as standard.

The offering at Brookfield extends far beyond the incredible apartments. Residents will also enjoy exclusive access to the private Brookfield Clubhouse with its host of world-class amenities. Situated at the Brookfield Dam and featuring picnic and braai facilities, a leisure pool, cycling and running trails as well as scenic walkways and fishing areas, the Brookfield Clubhouse ensures that weekends spent at home will never be the same again.

To complete the incredible lifestyle offering, all residents at Brookfield will also automatically qualify for a social membership at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club, gaining access to the soon-to-be revamped Royal Clubhouse. Here residents can enjoy the gym and lifestyle club, restaurants, a fully equipped business centre, a kids play area and creche, as well as conferencing and banqueting venues.

Brookfield at Royal truly is a residential and lifestyle offering unlike any other. A unique development that combines a prestigious, historical landmark with the requirements of modern-day luxury living, creating an enviable lifestyle for those who appreciate quality. Prices range from R990 000 – R4 190 000.

Watch John Robbie's visit to Brookfield at Royal:

Visit www.royaldevelopments.co.za or contact their incredible sales team via email at sales@royaldevelopments.co.za or call them on 0861 683 683.