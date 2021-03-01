Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Police spying on journalists
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 10:05
ANC Top 6 gives update on Zuma meeting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Mondli Gungubele - Chair at Public Investment Corporation
Today at 10:08
SANCOBB Calls for volunteers & we discuss how the lockdown has impacted the work they do
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Katta Ludynia
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 10:35
The politics of love and desirability
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Today at 10:45
SABC wants all South African households to pay a R265 ‘TV tax’ – even if you don’t watch TV
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 11:05
“Gangster”
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work:
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Arlene Leggat - Director at South African Payroll Association
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Meal Portion Control
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Matome Diala
Today at 12:07
ANC Top 6 Zooms with Zuma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA's COVID-19 death toll up to 50,803 as 125 people succumb to virus The Department of Health said 638 infections were also picked up bringing the country's known caseload to 1, 521, 706. 9 March 2021 6:27 AM
Peter Matlare was a gentleman, a strong businessman - Dan Moyane Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane shares his fondest moment of working with Matlare at Primedia. 8 March 2021 5:24 PM
Asking DStv to collect proposed SABC levy is reasonable - William Bird Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird says the public broadcaster needs to be sustained and government doesn't have money. 8 March 2021 4:56 PM
View all Local
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former pr... 8 March 2021 5:53 PM
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay counci... 8 March 2021 2:32 PM
View all Politics
'No rules rules' - Netflix's meteoric rise 'What Netflix does is spectacular and counterintuitive,' says business book reviewer on The Money Show Ian Mann. 8 March 2021 9:08 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal

1 March 2021 5:01 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Property
residential property
Luxury apartments
residential property market
apartments
Golf course
Brookfield Dam
Brookfield
Brookfield at Royal
Tricolt Property Developers

Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home!

Set in beautiful parkland surroundings in the heart of Linksfield, the East at Royal has been consistently recognised as South Africa’s and Africa’s best golf course, and also features prominently on the list of the best golf courses on the planet.

Now, for the first time ever, you are able to call this magnificent piece of golfing heritage your home.

Tricolt Property Developers, who have forged a strong reputation as the luxury apartment brand in South Africa, has acquired a picturesque piece of the East Course upon which they have begun construction of their exciting new development, Brookfield at Royal.

Brookfield at Royal offers one, two and three-bedroom configurations which range from 45m2 up to the signature 154m2 penthouses. The development features superior finishes, expansive open-plan kitchens, patios with braai areas, balconies and gardens. Penthouse apartments feature an optional loft with en-suite bathroom, where each resident can create their own unique living spaces. High ceilings, strategically placed glass doors and large windows will invite in plenty of natural light to complete your unrivalled living experience, providing lavish countryside-like tranquillity while remaining just a short commute from the key business and lifestyle hubs of Johannesburg.

Each of the luxury apartments has been designed and will be completed to the high standards Tricolt has become synonymous with, and include Hansgrohe fittings, quality brand appliances and Caesarstone tops as standard.

The offering at Brookfield extends far beyond the incredible apartments. Residents will also enjoy exclusive access to the private Brookfield Clubhouse with its host of world-class amenities. Situated at the Brookfield Dam and featuring picnic and braai facilities, a leisure pool, cycling and running trails as well as scenic walkways and fishing areas, the Brookfield Clubhouse ensures that weekends spent at home will never be the same again.

To complete the incredible lifestyle offering, all residents at Brookfield will also automatically qualify for a social membership at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club, gaining access to the soon-to-be revamped Royal Clubhouse. Here residents can enjoy the gym and lifestyle club, restaurants, a fully equipped business centre, a kids play area and creche, as well as conferencing and banqueting venues.

Brookfield at Royal truly is a residential and lifestyle offering unlike any other. A unique development that combines a prestigious, historical landmark with the requirements of modern-day luxury living, creating an enviable lifestyle for those who appreciate quality. Prices range from R990 000 – R4 190 000.

Watch John Robbie's visit to Brookfield at Royal:

Visit www.royaldevelopments.co.za or contact their incredible sales team via email at sales@royaldevelopments.co.za or call them on 0861 683 683.




