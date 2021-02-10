Streaming issues? Report here
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik

10 February 2021 7:31 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Rape
Euphonik
DJ Fresh
Thato Sikwane

The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', Primedia Broadcasting said.

JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Broadcasting has parted ways with well-known radio personalities Thato 'DJ Fresh' Sikwane and Themba 'Euphonik' Nkosi with immediate effect.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Primedia Broadcasting Interim CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams said the decision to terminate their contracts was “made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company.”

“This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather, it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” Crwys-Williams said.

In a statement released on Twitter on Wednesday, Sikwane and Nkosi said that "after extensive consultation, legal and otherwise", it was in their best interest to resume their public engagements.

"Unfortunately, we can't find common ground with Primedia Broadcasting and agreed [to] a release from the broadcaster with immediate effect".

The two DJs were taken off air in January after a woman opened a case of rape against them. The woman had earlier taken to Twitter, accusing the two of drugging and raping her in 2011.

Fresh and Euphonik were employed by Gauteng radio station 947, owned by Eyewitness News’ parent company Primedia Broadcasting.

Last year, another woman, Ntsiki Mazwai, posted allegations on social media claiming DJ Fresh had raped her.

DJ Fresh successfully pursued an injunction in court that forced her to remove all the social media posts referring to the allegations.

In its judgment, the court found Mazwai didn’t have enough evidence to back her claims, instructed her to remove her posts and refrain from making further derogatory statements about the DJ.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik




Share this:
