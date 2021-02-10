The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-UN international day women and girls in science
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 12:07
Steenhuisen
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 12:10
Pambo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Pambo
Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Groenewald
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald - Leader at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 12:37
Sea air has damaged Koeberg's containment building
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Becker - spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:33
Greener Living / Pets / Science
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance - Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Today at 14:50
Music -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Cosatu's expectations ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zingiswa Losi, · Cosatu President
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 17:10
Health expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee - SA Medical Association President
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Local
By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they're going to request voters to bring along their own pens, enforce social distancing. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial' Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics. 9 February 2021 7:13 PM
View all Politics
The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story 10 February 2021 7:15 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 8 February 2021 8:56 AM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:13 AM
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

10 February 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story

Reddit has been in the news thanks to Wall Street bets, but as one of the top 20 websites in the world its history makes for a fascinating timeline of the web.

It is valued at $3 billion and includes TenCent as part of its investors

It has faced some of the biggest online scandals and picked a messy path to try to solve them and be a key part to solving the challenges with false information and moderation.

Early days

Steve Huffman, Alexis Ohanian were students when they had the idea to create a service that allows you to call a restaurant to order food before you got there. They planned to pitch their idea at a startup session hosted by a venture capital firm. The idea might seem obvious now, but in early 2005 it seemed like a tech nightmare and the idea was rejected. The two were sent home but offered a chance to pitch something else if they had a better idea. Huffman suggested creating a front page for the internet and so began some great collaboration and innovation that was replicated by many of the social networks that came after it.

A third founder Aaron Swartz joined them as they set about creating a service that allowed users to share links, or pictures or make comments about a variety of subjects. Other users would then upvote or downvote the posts earning the post more or less visibility and the poster more karma.

Mashable published an excellent piece on Reddit’s history for its 15th anniversary in 2020

The upvote

This is a key element for how the social network manages to find the great content. Upvotes don’t equate with something you like, but rather something that is good or important, of course you would upvote things you like too. Downvotes are indicators of less relevance, value or nastiness.

Having lots of Karma allows for your posts to be seen more often and by more people, to grow your karma you need to be active on the site and engage with comments that themselves get karma based on upvotes.

Perhaps because they were young or perhaps because they were one of the early big start-ups, the founders sold the platform to Conde Nast in 2006. They continued to work on the platform till 2009 before they left to do other things in part because an established publisher was not likely to get what a social media start-up was all about.

The site also favoured allowing most content to be shared. Like most of the early web that was created by people that were young, optimistic and typically privileged, the concern about a time with broad access reflecting the real world bias and prejudice and that those that were comfortable to bully and discriminate would be even more willing to do so online.

Even the positive projects that can be undertaken with crowdsourcing is not that different from what a digital vigilante group looks like. After the Boston bombings in 2013, redditors, as they are know on the platform went looking for those responsible. They identified the wrong person which set off a terrible time for the innocent person accused online of the crime.

The hard years

From 2010 and arguably up till now, Reddit has had equal parts fun and joy as well as scandal and hate.

When a platform looks to reflect society it should not be surprising that it ends up reflecting society.

The site also had to contend with what it should do as a platform that does not choose the content but step in when the content is harmful. One such situation was with removing revenge porn. It may seem obvious to do so, but it had to make the decision to do so before it was law. Technology companies often create or expose situations that have not had to be addressed by lawmakers as they had not existed before. Laws take time to be passed and platforms like Reddit needed to make the decision before the laws were ready. It was not a difficult decision to make but it does make less clear decisions more difficult.

Facebook took some time to determine whether pictures of breastfeeding are allowed when pictures of female nipples are not. It is allowed.

Even more difficult are decisions about how to regulate political speech as views may be opposites while still not right or wrong.

There are limits though and two former CEO’s Yishan Wong and Ellen Pao both made tough but important decisions to block some subreddits which resulted in them being targeted by those that disagreed with them which ultimately saw both leave rather than continue to deal with the trolls.

Steve Huffman returned in 2015 and is still trying to find the best path to get the best content onto the front page of the internet while keeping it a robust but safe space.

They have attracted more investors and shown some good business growth with the site offering a paid version that makes rewarding good posts with credits that can themselves be used to reward others.

The latest issue with Wall Street Bets and the risky nature of the content being shared that does result in people making investments that don’t work is yet another challenge to negotiate. Not only are there issues with the nature of the content but some of the posts use language that would be considered hurtful and insensitive to those with mental illness.

Investigations to determine if some users may have tried to manipulate the subscribers may find that some did try to unduly influence inexperienced investors to do something they may regret, but the same applies to people that may have any other social media or web presence to try to do the same.

In the end the challenges will point to better regulations that can be applied on Reddit and perhaps all sites and while the issues tend to be focused on the US, other countries will see the same issues affect their countries too and hopefully a balanced and effective solution would have been found.

The unusual business of Reddit

There is a very useful effect that Reddit creates - business opportunities.

For Subreddits like AskReddit which allows anyone to ask anything, you may find smart businesses track which problems come up often or affect many people and then look to provide a product or service to solve it.

With all the conversation on Wall Street Bets that has resulted in major stock changes has seen investment firms analyse the sentiment and use it to make investment decisions. One ETF has even gone so far to create a fund that tracks the most popular stocks discussed on social media.

For companies that wish to introduce their product or service to a receptive audience it may be worthwhile to join and contribute to communities that you can serve.

So many subreddits

There are over two million subreddits with over 100 000 being very active and the most popular having over 30 million subscribers. To make it easier to find a sub for you try the subreddit stats




10 February 2021 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:15 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Would you invest in a blank cheque company?

27 January 2021 7:15 PM

Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making money out of mindfulness

20 January 2021 7:15 PM

Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:15 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will shape the new normal

9 December 2020 7:15 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:15 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:15 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:33 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:15 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More than 50 Gauteng doctors still not paid for January

Local

Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday morning

Local

We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi

Local

EWN Highlights

Probability of more load shedding remains high, warns Eskom

10 February 2021 7:38 PM

Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik

10 February 2021 7:31 PM

Eskom board was misled in prepayment of R1.6bn to Optimum, Zondo hears

10 February 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA