276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded
Two hundred and seventy-six people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 47, 145 since the start of the pandemic.
The Health Department has recorded 3,159 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of infections to 1, 482, 412.
The recovery rate sits at 92.7 % after 1, 374, 368 people have recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 482 412, the total number of deaths is 47 145 and the total number of recoveries is 1 374 368. pic.twitter.com/MYVoTxtJ5n— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 10, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 10, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/vcBhNjVPXO
