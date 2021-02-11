276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded





Two hundred and seventy-six people have succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 47, 145 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department has recorded 3,159 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of infections to 1, 482, 412.

The recovery rate sits at 92.7 % after 1, 374, 368 people have recuperated from the virus.

