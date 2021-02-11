What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona





President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

However, before he delivers his Sona, Ramaphosa will first take part in a candle-lighting ceremony to mark all the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year will be a different Sona, with only 50 MPs allowed in Parliament.

RELATED: Ramaphosa responds to Sona questions

What are the expectations of Sona by opposition parties and unions?

Bongani Bingwa chats to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson Veronica Mente and South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi to give more insight on the matter.

Besides the coronavirus ravaging throughout the world, the true state of the nation is a disaster, unemployed is at its highest level, people are loosing jobs on a daily basis and our economy is at its weakest. Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

Across the board, institutions are on their knees and everything is being destroyed. Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters

She says she wants a clear project plan on how the government will sort out the social ills in the country.

Vavi says the coronavirus is not the only pandemic that South Africa is facing.

The biggest pandemic is that of an economy that continues to produce poverty, unemployment and inequalities. Zwelinzima Vavi, General-secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions

Listen below to the full conversation: