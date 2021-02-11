What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
However, before he delivers his Sona, Ramaphosa will first take part in a candle-lighting ceremony to mark all the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year will be a different Sona, with only 50 MPs allowed in Parliament.
RELATED: Ramaphosa responds to Sona questions
What are the expectations of Sona by opposition parties and unions?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson Veronica Mente and South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi to give more insight on the matter.
Besides the coronavirus ravaging throughout the world, the true state of the nation is a disaster, unemployed is at its highest level, people are loosing jobs on a daily basis and our economy is at its weakest.Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
Across the board, institutions are on their knees and everything is being destroyed.Veronica Mente, National chairperson - Economic Freedom Fighters
She says she wants a clear project plan on how the government will sort out the social ills in the country.
Vavi says the coronavirus is not the only pandemic that South Africa is facing.
The biggest pandemic is that of an economy that continues to produce poverty, unemployment and inequalities.Zwelinzima Vavi, General-secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they're going to request voters to bring along their own pens, enforce social distancing.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'
Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics.Read More
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee
Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.Read More
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile
Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality.Read More
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.Read More
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins
The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities.Read More
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away
It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.Read More
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla
After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma.Read More
More from Local
276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities brings the death toll to 47, 145.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik
The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', Primedia Broadcasting said.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
More than 50 Gauteng doctors still not paid for January
SA Medical Association Trade Union representative Dr Nkateko Mnisi says they have not been informed when this will be resolved.Read More
Expert gives J&J thumbs up for including people with risk factors in research
Prof Mosa Moshabela says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize should have clarified issues very early on so people did not have to panic.Read More
Eskom announces Stage 3 load shedding until Thursday morning
The utility said that this was due to the loss of generation units and to replenish emergency generation reserves.Read More
We can't place a child without crucial documents being supplied - MEC Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says 33,000 parents have not upload their documents on the system.Read More