Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter
Social media is talking after via its Twitter account UK cereal brand Weetabix put forward a 'weird food combo' suggestion of Weetabix and beans and it's proving to be very controversial.
Read the hilarious Twitter thread below:
Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0— Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021
If you can’t beat them, join them... @HeinzUK @Weetabix pic.twitter.com/oXgAdIBrDl— Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 9, 2021
Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021
Weetabix: Hold my spoon.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue seeks help from plastic surgeon
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Artist painting woman on train has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications
Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba.Read More
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More