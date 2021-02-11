



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral

Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter

Social media is talking after via its Twitter account UK cereal brand Weetabix put forward a 'weird food combo' suggestion of Weetabix and beans and it's proving to be very controversial.

Read the hilarious Twitter thread below:

Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix pic.twitter.com/R0xq4Plbd0 — Weetabix (@weetabix) February 9, 2021

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.



Weetabix: Hold my spoon. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: