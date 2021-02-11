Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter

11 February 2021 8:18 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral

Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter

Social media is talking after via its Twitter account UK cereal brand Weetabix put forward a 'weird food combo' suggestion of Weetabix and beans and it's proving to be very controversial.

Read the hilarious Twitter thread below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




