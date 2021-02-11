We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG
The Director-General at Treasury Dondo Mogajane say the newly appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman failed to be honest in her interview.
Lutchman was appointed by National Treasury in December despite her having been suspended from the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture & recreation for tender irregularities.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mogajane says they didn't know she had been suspended.
We became aware of the disciplinary process that has been initiated against Priya by her then-employer, we immediately contacted the respective provincial department and request additional files to be sent to us.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury
We then informed Priya and her previous employer that disciplinary action will be taken against her. The process is ongoing.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury
He adds that they did the basic background check before they conducted the interviews.
We have to improve our processes. It is not the first time where we find out later on that a person has some record.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury
DG of treasury Dondo Mogajane tells me on #TheCMShow treasury failed in due diligence processes when they appointed Priya Lutchman CEO of Treasury even though she was suspended from arts and culture Dep in Gauteng last year.He also admits she was dishonest, she should have said— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) February 11, 2021
Mogajane says there is no excuse for the wasteful expenditure reported the Auditor-General.
We did incur irregular expenditure as per the Auditor-General's report. We don't have excuses for some of the years that we were there.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury
Listen to the interview below... starting at 24:00 minutes.
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
