'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Greener Living - Trail Runners cleaning up the mountain, one bag at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jihad Owen - Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers
Today at 13:45
Xhosa Men's Association and Valentines Day
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ayabonga Kekana - Spokesperson for the Xhosa Men's Association
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Car insurance and Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Tony Van Niekerk - Editor of the insurance industry magazine COVER
Today at 14:07
Practical advice - Ring resizing with Johan Louw; Director Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Johan Louw - One Of The Owners at Uwe Koetter Jewellers
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers - (Spokesperson Teagan Schwerin)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teagan Schwerin
Today at 14:50
Music - Kyle Deutsch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 15:10
Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Power of poetry: Siphokazi Jonas to deliver bespoke poem at Sona 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siphokazi Jones
Today at 15:50
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Sona Preview with Gaye Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Pandemic Screen Time: Will Blue Light Glasses Help?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aleksandra Surogina - Founder of Golaa Glasses
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Previous SONA targets, how far are they now?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Chapman
Today at 17:05
The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
The Commission of inquiry into taxi Violence in Gauteng report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Foster
Today at 17:53
Health sector expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SONA preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:50
Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane says the newly appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman failed to be honest in her interview. 11 February 2021 11:53 AM
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech. 11 February 2021 7:55 AM
276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded The Health Department says the fatalities brings the death toll to 47, 145. 11 February 2021 6:30 AM
View all Local
Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some people want Panyaza Lesufi to follow suit and for Lebogang Maile to rise. 11 February 2021 1:37 PM
Decision to arrest Norma Mngoma by Hawks unlawful, High Court rules EWN reporter Craig-Lee Smith says this was a big win for Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife as the judge ruled in her favour. 11 February 2021 1:12 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Politics
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Business
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando' Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts. 11 February 2021 1:38 PM
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in t... 10 February 2021 7:31 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue seeks help from plastic surgeon Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando'

11 February 2021 1:38 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Caiphus Semenya
Letta Mbulu

Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts.

Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musicians and couple Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu.

They go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts.

On whether we never get tired of the compliments about our music, we are always surprised because you don't expect this feeling to be continuous. You find a youngster saying 'Mama Letta I love your music.'

Letta Mbulu, Musician

My mother's family are singers. Two of my cousins had groups They sang popular music at that time and also had their own music. One day a member of the group did not come and a cousin suggested I sing along, But I was very uncomfortable.

Caiphus Semenya, Musician

People who made me realise singing is what I must do included Mirriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka

Letta Mbulu, Musician

On the passing away of friends such as Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa and Makeba, Semenya he has accepted that it is God's will.

Who am I to say who should pass on and who should not? When I met Hugh and Jonas I was about 15 years old. Hugh was my age and Jonas was more than a year older. We toured South Africa.

Caiphus Semenya, Musician

When we got to the United States the friendship blossomed. Exile gave me a blood relative in Merriam Makeba too.

Caiphus Semenya, Musician

On her song Not Yet Uhuru that a rattled feathers many years ago, Mbulu says it came out because of what she saw.

There was so much excitement at home, the euphoria, but I was hit by what I saw in Alexandra and Orlando. I realised the amount of work that needed to be done. There was so much poverty. That is where the song was triggered.

Letta Mbulu, Musician

On how their marriage has stood the test of time, Semenya says if he told her he loves her 'Why must I change?'

It is just a blessing by the Creator wanting us to last. There are many people who have been together for 70 years and 80 years.

Letta Mbulu, Musician

Do you ever fight over songs?

We have always been polite to say 'This doesn't work', otherwise how are we going to sing together if we don't agree?

Caiphus Semenya, Musician

I met Oliver Tambo at the United Nations. He was very humble, calm like your next-door uncle. he said there is no reason all of us should go into the bush. You've got magic in your hands, music that you must use wisely.

Caiphus Semenya, Musician

He was an intellectual. I think he was a nationalist. He was passionate about his people, he wanted fairness.

Letta Mbulu, Musician

The land question would have been tackled long ago. Tambo would have taken a stand.

Caiphus Semenya, Musician

On how they would like to be remembered, Semenya says he loves to tell the truth and lying is bad because you don't sleep at night.

They are building a teaching institution and are fine-tuning the syllabus and curriculum.

We will focus more on African art because in our schools African and South African music is not taken seriously. Our theatre and dance are not taken seriously.

Caiphus Semenya, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...




11 February 2021 1:38 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Caiphus Semenya
Letta Mbulu

More from Lifestyle

PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!

10 February 2021 9:12 PM

No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE

10 February 2021 8:51 PM

Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik

10 February 2021 7:31 PM

The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', Primedia Broadcasting said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'

10 February 2021 7:17 PM

From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

8 February 2021 8:56 AM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo

6 February 2021 9:16 AM

The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits!

4 February 2021 7:41 PM

When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally

3 February 2021 8:58 PM

The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members

3 February 2021 8:14 PM

'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter

Politics

What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona

Politics Local

We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG

Local

EWN Highlights

Ex-Eskom board member Pamensky confirms Essa friendship, denies business deals

11 February 2021 1:23 PM

WC hospitals see significant spike in trauma cases after booze sales ban lifted

11 February 2021 12:57 PM

‘My hope is justice will prevail' - Tembisa Hospital CEO on suspension challenge

11 February 2021 12:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA