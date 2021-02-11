'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando'





Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musicians and couple Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu.

They go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts.

On whether we never get tired of the compliments about our music, we are always surprised because you don't expect this feeling to be continuous. You find a youngster saying 'Mama Letta I love your music.' Letta Mbulu, Musician

My mother's family are singers. Two of my cousins had groups They sang popular music at that time and also had their own music. One day a member of the group did not come and a cousin suggested I sing along, But I was very uncomfortable. Caiphus Semenya, Musician

People who made me realise singing is what I must do included Mirriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka Letta Mbulu, Musician

On the passing away of friends such as Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa and Makeba, Semenya he has accepted that it is God's will.

Who am I to say who should pass on and who should not? When I met Hugh and Jonas I was about 15 years old. Hugh was my age and Jonas was more than a year older. We toured South Africa. Caiphus Semenya, Musician

When we got to the United States the friendship blossomed. Exile gave me a blood relative in Merriam Makeba too. Caiphus Semenya, Musician

On her song Not Yet Uhuru that a rattled feathers many years ago, Mbulu says it came out because of what she saw.

There was so much excitement at home, the euphoria, but I was hit by what I saw in Alexandra and Orlando. I realised the amount of work that needed to be done. There was so much poverty. That is where the song was triggered. Letta Mbulu, Musician

On how their marriage has stood the test of time, Semenya says if he told her he loves her 'Why must I change?'

It is just a blessing by the Creator wanting us to last. There are many people who have been together for 70 years and 80 years. Letta Mbulu, Musician

Do you ever fight over songs?

We have always been polite to say 'This doesn't work', otherwise how are we going to sing together if we don't agree? Caiphus Semenya, Musician

I met Oliver Tambo at the United Nations. He was very humble, calm like your next-door uncle. he said there is no reason all of us should go into the bush. You've got magic in your hands, music that you must use wisely. Caiphus Semenya, Musician

He was an intellectual. I think he was a nationalist. He was passionate about his people, he wanted fairness. Letta Mbulu, Musician

The land question would have been tackled long ago. Tambo would have taken a stand. Caiphus Semenya, Musician

On how they would like to be remembered, Semenya says he loves to tell the truth and lying is bad because you don't sleep at night.

They are building a teaching institution and are fine-tuning the syllabus and curriculum.

We will focus more on African art because in our schools African and South African music is not taken seriously. Our theatre and dance are not taken seriously. Caiphus Semenya, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...