Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter





Eyewitness News understands that Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson David Makhura will have to subject himself to the provincial integrity commission.

This follows a corrected finding by the Special Tribunal Court that his office was implicated in the irregular awarding of tenders in the province’s Health Department.

EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has the story.

There was a provincial executive committee meeting last week. A lot of people who the ANC provincial politics are not surprised that there will be baying for Makhura's blood. The ANC Youth League in the province has been calling for him to be removed for a very long time. Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

They are all arguing if you can get [former health MEC] Bandile Masuku fired over oversight because he was in charge of a department, surely the same must happen to David Makhura. Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

What is going on within the ANC in Gauteng?

I think it is in very factional space, it is in a very divided space. In fact, David Makhura himself over the weekend spoke about this, saying that ANC is caught up in its own internal battles that is it is failing to do what it is meant to do. It is failing in its mandate that they are so distracted by internal politics. Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

From people that I have heard from different pockets of the ANC in Gauteng they want Makhura to go; they want [Education] MEC Panyaza [Lesufi] to follow suit, by the way. They want somebody like Lebogang Maile to rise. Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

It has to do with aspirations that some of the regional leaders have in Gauteng of rising to the fore in the province and having a greater stage and resources in the ANC Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN

Listen below for the full interview...