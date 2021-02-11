Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter
Eyewitness News understands that Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson David Makhura will have to subject himself to the provincial integrity commission.
This follows a corrected finding by the Special Tribunal Court that his office was implicated in the irregular awarding of tenders in the province’s Health Department.
EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has the story.
There was a provincial executive committee meeting last week. A lot of people who the ANC provincial politics are not surprised that there will be baying for Makhura's blood. The ANC Youth League in the province has been calling for him to be removed for a very long time.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN
They are all arguing if you can get [former health MEC] Bandile Masuku fired over oversight because he was in charge of a department, surely the same must happen to David Makhura.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN
What is going on within the ANC in Gauteng?
I think it is in very factional space, it is in a very divided space. In fact, David Makhura himself over the weekend spoke about this, saying that ANC is caught up in its own internal battles that is it is failing to do what it is meant to do. It is failing in its mandate that they are so distracted by internal politics.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN
From people that I have heard from different pockets of the ANC in Gauteng they want Makhura to go; they want [Education] MEC Panyaza [Lesufi] to follow suit, by the way. They want somebody like Lebogang Maile to rise.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN
It has to do with aspirations that some of the regional leaders have in Gauteng of rising to the fore in the province and having a greater stage and resources in the ANCTshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - EWN
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Politics
Decision to arrest Norma Mngoma by Hawks unlawful, High Court rules
EWN reporter Craig-Lee Smith says this was a big win for Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife as the judge ruled in her favour.Read More
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona
EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they're going to request voters to bring along their own pens, enforce social distancing.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'
Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics.Read More
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee
Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.Read More
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile
Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality.Read More
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.Read More
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins
The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities.Read More