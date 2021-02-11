Decision to arrest Norma Mngoma by Hawks unlawful, High Court rules
The Pretoria High Court has ruled that the decision by the Hawks to execute an arrest warrant against the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma was unlawful.
Mngoma was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria involving damaging a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG that belonged to the former minister's friend.
RELATED: This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group
Mngoma argued that her arrest was a planned scheme to intimidate, bully and gain unlawful access to her devices which she claims the Hawks did when they arrested her.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Craig-Lee Smith to weigh in on the matter.
This seems to be a big win for Mngoma as the judge said her arrest was unlawful.Craig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The judge also questioned the Hawks involvement in the matter and the court ruled that all her belongings should be returned back to her, he reports.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter
EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some people want Panyaza Lesufi to follow suit and for Lebogang Maile to rise.Read More
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona
EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
By-elections postponed to prevent COVID-19 cross-transmission at stations - IEC
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says they're going to request voters to bring along their own pens, enforce social distancing.Read More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
Democrats 'have injected a sense of last-minute drama into Donald Trump trial'
Correspondent Simon Marks says some view this as a moment for Trump to prove his is the most potent voice in Republican politics.Read More
Plans to reopen land borders at advanced stage - Parliamentary committee
Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis reflects on Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee to open borders such as Beitbridge.Read More
Gauteng govt to help in resolving Emfuleni's service delivery issues - Maile
Gauteng Human settlements, urban planning and Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the province will be assisting the municipality.Read More
'There's high probability AstraZeneca vaccine can shield against severe disease'
Professor Shabir Madhi says the focus needs to on the fact that the vaccine can protect against severe symptoms and death.Read More
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins
The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities.Read More