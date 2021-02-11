Decision to arrest Norma Mngoma by Hawks unlawful, High Court rules





The Pretoria High Court has ruled that the decision by the Hawks to execute an arrest warrant against the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma was unlawful.

Mngoma was arrested in July on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria involving damaging a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG that belonged to the former minister's friend.

Mngoma argued that her arrest was a planned scheme to intimidate, bully and gain unlawful access to her devices which she claims the Hawks did when they arrested her.

This seems to be a big win for Mngoma as the judge said her arrest was unlawful. Craig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The judge also questioned the Hawks involvement in the matter and the court ruled that all her belongings should be returned back to her, he reports.

