Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day
Valentine's day is around the corner but the Xhosa Men's Association, the Men's Association and the Stingy Men's Association are not coming to the party.
The various associations say buying gifts for just a day is a waste of money.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Xhosa Men's Association spokesperson Ayabonga Kekana says they will be using the money for teddy bears to buy masks and sanitisers.
We had to come up together and look at the economic crisis that the country is going through right now and also this pandemic. Then we said we cannot afford to spend money on what we view as useless.Ayabonga Kekana, Spokesperson - Xhosa Men's Association
At the same time, we need to follow government regulations that have been put in terms of social distancing and we see that the this Valentine's Day is a waste of money where we will be spending money of coffee mugs, teddy bears and flowers, things that are not essential.Ayabonga Kekana, Spokesperson - Xhosa Men's Association
Kekana says Valentine's is expensive because women need to be pampered.
We are saying we need to pray, prayer is free. We can meet virtually and we can do that in the comfort of our homes.Ayabonga Kekana, Spokesperson - Xhosa Men's Association
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94378979_broken-red-valentines-day-heart-on-a-pile-of-coins-love-and-money-problems-abstract-concept-.html?term=couple%2Bmoney%2Bheart&vti=lvaywqkbk1dt9zwatb-1-1
