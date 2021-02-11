Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem

11 February 2021 5:12 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#SONA2021
poem poetry
siphokazi jonas

The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.

Renowned spoken word performer Siphokazi Jonas will deliver a two-minute bespoke work prior to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 7pm on Thursday.

Jonas says she tries to infuse in a lot of her work but truth and authenticity are always the most important things.

The brief I was given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.

Siphokazi Jonas, Poet

This poem was both difficult and easy to write because of the impact that Covid-19 has on all of us.

Siphokazi Jonas, Poet

There is a line in the poem that says: We are a people that are able to rebuild from the remnants of disaster and we will do it again.

Siphokazi Jonas, Poet

Listen to the full interview below...




