What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem
Renowned spoken word performer Siphokazi Jonas will deliver a two-minute bespoke work prior to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 7pm on Thursday.
Jonas says she tries to infuse in a lot of her work but truth and authenticity are always the most important things.
The brief I was given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.Siphokazi Jonas, Poet
This poem was both difficult and easy to write because of the impact that Covid-19 has on all of us.Siphokazi Jonas, Poet
There is a line in the poem that says: We are a people that are able to rebuild from the remnants of disaster and we will do it again.Siphokazi Jonas, Poet
Listen to the full interview below...
