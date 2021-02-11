'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Business confidence in South Africa has never really recovered from the controversial hiring and firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December 2015, says Bruce Whitfield.
Nonetheless, confidence levels seem to be at a particularly low ebb right now.
Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop (Chief Economist, Investec) on The Money Show.
We did see a little lift, whether it's in the Sacci [SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry] business confidence figures or others... but they're still in depressed territory.Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
That essentially means that businesses are essentially fine but their profitability is not sufficient. It means that fewer businesses are satisfied with business conditions than ones that aren't.Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
There are quite a lot of companies that are doing well like export businesses, citrus farmers, platinum producers, DIY dealers... but the vast majority - mom-and-pop shops, the local businesses that employ local people - are haemorrhaging.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The big worry is that we could see even more businesses going into business rescue or simply closing down, says Bishop.
Even if we do get the vaccine rollout underway... it's going to be several months (and that's optimistic!) before we manage to reach the herd immunity that's often talked about - the two-thirds immunization of the population.Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
If we continue to see this flip-flopping between lockdown regulations and waves rising and falling, it's terrible for these businesses that are just hanging on by a thread!Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
Bishop also comments on government's execution of its plans and the inefficiency/red tape characteristic of local systems.
If you look at the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan that came out with all the details on the 15th of October last year, it had a lot of deliverables especially ones supposed to be happening within three months.Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
I read an article that said there were 26 of them and only five have been fully achieved.Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
The World Bank says that an inefficient regulatory system - one that requires a lot of contact between businesses and the regulators - opens up room for bribes... I think that's a big downfall in South Africa!Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
Listen to the discussion below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2013/05/29/02/14/stamp-114353960720.jpg
More from Business
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy
Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit
The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable storyRead More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa
'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.Read More
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments
Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo unpacks a report by a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province.Read More
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem
The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.Read More
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day
Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers.Read More
We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG
Dondo Mogajane says the newly appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman failed to be honest in her interview.Read More
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona
EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech.Read More
276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities brings the death toll to 47, 145.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik
The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', Primedia Broadcasting said.Read More