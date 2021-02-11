'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'





Business confidence in South Africa has never really recovered from the controversial hiring and firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in December 2015, says Bruce Whitfield.

Nonetheless, confidence levels seem to be at a particularly low ebb right now.

Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop (Chief Economist, Investec) on The Money Show.

We did see a little lift, whether it's in the Sacci [SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry] business confidence figures or others... but they're still in depressed territory. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

That essentially means that businesses are essentially fine but their profitability is not sufficient. It means that fewer businesses are satisfied with business conditions than ones that aren't. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

There are quite a lot of companies that are doing well like export businesses, citrus farmers, platinum producers, DIY dealers... but the vast majority - mom-and-pop shops, the local businesses that employ local people - are haemorrhaging. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The big worry is that we could see even more businesses going into business rescue or simply closing down, says Bishop.

Even if we do get the vaccine rollout underway... it's going to be several months (and that's optimistic!) before we manage to reach the herd immunity that's often talked about - the two-thirds immunization of the population. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

If we continue to see this flip-flopping between lockdown regulations and waves rising and falling, it's terrible for these businesses that are just hanging on by a thread! Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

Bishop also comments on government's execution of its plans and the inefficiency/red tape characteristic of local systems.

If you look at the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan that came out with all the details on the 15th of October last year, it had a lot of deliverables especially ones supposed to be happening within three months. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

I read an article that said there were 26 of them and only five have been fully achieved. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

The World Bank says that an inefficient regulatory system - one that requires a lot of contact between businesses and the regulators - opens up room for bribes... I think that's a big downfall in South Africa! Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec

