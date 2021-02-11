Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Sona 2021 President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his fifth State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday and is set to tackle topic... 11 February 2021 6:55 PM
Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo unpacks a report by a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province. 11 February 2021 6:48 PM
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country. 11 February 2021 5:12 PM
View all Local
Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some people want Panyaza Lesufi to follow suit and for Lebogang Maile to rise. 11 February 2021 1:37 PM
Decision to arrest Norma Mngoma by Hawks unlawful, High Court rules EWN reporter Craig-Lee Smith says this was a big win for Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife as the judge ruled in her favour. 11 February 2021 1:12 PM
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech. 11 February 2021 7:55 AM
View all Politics
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 6:29 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
View all Business
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando' Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts. 11 February 2021 1:38 PM
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in t... 10 February 2021 7:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue seeks help from plastic surgeon Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy

11 February 2021 6:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Chris Bishop
Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine rollout
Abdul Samad Rabiu
CACOVID

Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop.

The BUA Group has paid for a million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses for Nigeria.

It says these will be distributed to Nigerians at no cost.

© Dan Magiore/123rf

The company is a foods and infrastructure conglomerate founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu and headquartered in Lagos.

It made the vaccine deal in partnership with The Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) through the AFREXIM vaccine programme.

Now multi-billionaire Rabiu says BUA "received with utter shock" reports that CACOVID had disowned its payment.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Bishop (founding editor, Billionaire Tomorrow) about the controversy.

He's one man who's broken ranks; he's put his money where his mouth is... to try to kickstart the national vaccination programme there.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

It's ironic says Bishop, that Rabiu is actually getting flak for this gesture.

There's a bunch called CACOVID [The Coalition Against Covid-19] which is a business-backed group which co-ordinates the private business efforts to try to combat Covid-19 and they've disowned the move!

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

They said that no single company has the capacity to say that they can just vaccinate a million people just like. They said they offered people a chance to do it. No-one came forward and they say they don't understand why Abdul Samad Rabiu has suddenly done so!

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

I've met him a couple of times... and I know he won't give a stuff... He's never afraid of putting his money forward for charitable causes.

Chris Bishop, Founding editor - Billionaire Tomorrow

Listen to the Africa Business Focus below (Rabiu segment at 1:48):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy




11 February 2021 6:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Chris Bishop
Coronavirus
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccine rollout
Abdul Samad Rabiu
CACOVID

More from Business

PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!

10 February 2021 9:12 PM

No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE

10 February 2021 8:51 PM

Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'

10 February 2021 8:35 PM

It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'

10 February 2021 7:17 PM

From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

10 February 2021 7:15 PM

The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'

9 February 2021 8:49 PM

Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics

9 February 2021 8:17 PM

The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa

9 February 2021 7:55 PM

'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments

9 February 2021 6:52 PM

Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa

9 February 2021 7:55 PM

'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector

8 February 2021 7:20 AM

Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds

28 January 2021 5:52 PM

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure

27 January 2021 6:30 AM

Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines

26 January 2021 8:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

19 January 2021 6:54 PM

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-19 jab.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown

14 January 2021 1:31 PM

Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls

13 January 2021 2:52 PM

Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO

8 January 2021 8:16 AM

New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter

Politics

Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC

Local

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Sona 2021

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Sona 2021

11 February 2021 6:55 PM

Zimbabwe to receive 800,000 Sinopharm shots by March

11 February 2021 6:27 PM

Nelson Mandela Foundation: Ramaphosa must use Sona to restore resilience

11 February 2021 5:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA