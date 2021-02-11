Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC





The Commission of inquiry into taxi Violence in Gauteng has found that the minibus taxi business is controlled by unregulated associations that have become a law unto themselves.

The findings still have to be reviewed by the taxi associations.

Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has released the report into the underlying conflict, violence and fatalities within the taxi industry.

The commission was appointed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in September 2019.

According to the report the industry is controlled by powerful individuals who resist vacating their positions even when they have been voted out.

Mamabolo has more on this.

This problem permeates different institutions. One of the institutions that regulate the issuance of operating permits at the provincial level is called Provincial Registering Entity. According to the findings of the commission, the conflict of interest of the members is a matter that has not been dealt with. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

You've got people that are just a law unto themselves dealing with a critical matter of overseeing applications for operating licences; they are not vetted, conflict of interest, but even the taxi operators that are applying could be people that have criminal records, murder cases, cases pending in court, government is issuing them operating licences. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Some of them are well-known murderers that get legal instruments to operate when they actually have very serious cases. The coordination of the law enforcement, the South African Police Service, Metro Police and the fact that in the province the Department of Transport itself, which in terms of the law is supposed to have some capacity, that capacity is no longer there. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

The fragmentation in the law-enforcement (is to blame). We are sitting with 505 files of murder cases that have not gone anywhere, are far from being processed to a reputable level of age. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

There must be details, profiles of persons. Who are they, what is their track record and what is their history? It is very much important to know the person you are dealing with and to be able to deal with their matters accordingly. Currently, we don't even know the people we are dealing with. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Even the police, there is a conflict of interest of being owners, even through third parties. in the taxi industry. Everybody that deals with this sector must be known, screened and we must know who they are and their extent of interest because we are dealing with murder and killings of people by highly conflicted officials, including officials of our department Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

Taxi associations are running the whole industry. The decide who becomes a member, who must get an operating permit, who must or can't be on the road, people without operating licences. They own taxis, those taxis don't even queue, when they arrive they collect, the money is not accounted for, it goes to the big guys in the taxi industry. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

What we are saying is that the entire model of taxi associations - not focusing on promoting the common interest of members but becoming themselves the runners of the industry - is not consistent with the law because the law does not give the associations any single power to run affairs of the taxi industry.

Listen below for the full interview...