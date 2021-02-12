South Africa records 2,488 new Covid-19 infections





The Department of Health says 237 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

The national death toll is now at 47,382.

The country also recorded 2,488 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,485,000.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 92,8%, with almost 1,378,000 people having recuperated so.