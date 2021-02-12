South Africa records 2,488 new Covid-19 infections
The Department of Health says 237 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.
The national death toll is now at 47,382.
The country also recorded 2,488 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,485,000.
The recovery rate is holding steady at 92,8%, with almost 1,378,000 people having recuperated so.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 11 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 11, 2021
'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'
Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted.Read More
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud
They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians.Read More
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes
Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.Read More
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo unpacks a report by a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province.Read More
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem
The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.Read More
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day
Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers.Read More
We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG
Dondo Mogajane says the newly appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman failed to be honest in her interview.Read More
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona
EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech.Read More
276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities brings the death toll to 47, 145.Read More