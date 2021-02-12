WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed
Tessica Brown, aka Gorilla Glue Girl, has her hair back
The 40-year-old had the superglue removed from her hair following surgery.
RELATED: Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue seeks help from plastic surgeon
Watch the video below...
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/tiktoker-surprised-to-find-using-gorilla-glue-on-her-hair-was-a-bad-idea/
