Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories
Twitter user Eden Dranger posed the question “What was your harshest rejection?
And tweeps shared some of there harshest rejection stories in the thread.
What was your harshest rejection?— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 9, 2019
I’ll go first. One time, a super charming guy I had a crush on took me out to dinner a few times, invited me to a swanky gala, had me over for Thanksgiving, and then introduced me to his buddy as “a girl I wish was my sister”.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
