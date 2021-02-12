WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes
Has President Ramaphosa's #SONA2021 provided the answers that you were seeking?
702's Clement Manyathela and Bongani Bingwa, CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit and EWN's Gaye Davis have gathered on 702 and CapeTalk - and in the livestream - to unpack key takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in our #SONAin60minutes special.
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM BELOW:
