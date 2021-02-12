PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify
Award-winning musician with 12 gold discs, four platinum, and a gold CD, songstress PJ Powers took over the 'Soundtracks of my Life' playlist this past weekend with her Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.
Living Years by Mike and The Mechanics, I think if I was to choose one song today that stands out head and shoulders above all of the rest, it is this outstanding track.PJ Powers, Musician
Stream PJ's Playlist here...
More from Lifestyle
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day
Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers.Read More
'The song Not Yet Uhuru was triggered by the poverty I saw in Alex and Orlando'
Legendary Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu go down memory lane and tackle their childhood, marriage, politics and the arts.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting parts ways with DJs Fresh, Euphonik
The decision to terminate their contracts was 'made after careful consideration of the events of the past weeks and was taken in the best interest of the company', Primedia Broadcasting said.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now
The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.Read More
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.Read More
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo
The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem
The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.Read More
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue seeks help from plastic surgeon
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] 'No judge, I am not a cat,' Kitten Zoom filter mishap goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hikers rescuing stranded freezing dog, pulls at everyone's heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman who set hair with Gorilla Glue plans to sue company
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Truck falling off highway interchange and driver survives goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Leather maker turns woman's dead child's drawings into wallet
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] TikToker surprised that using Gorilla Glue on hair was a very bad idea
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More