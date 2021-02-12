Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY - LET US MOBILISE TO EMPOWER WOMEN AS AGENTS OF CHANGE
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Zinhle Ramano - member of Young Leaders Connect ( YLC) an initiative of International Women Forum of South Africa
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Lifestyle
Entertainment

PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify

12 February 2021 11:55 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Award-winning musician with 12 gold discs, four platinum, and a gold CD, songstress PJ Powers took over the 'Soundtracks of my Life' playlist this past weekend with her Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.

Living Years by Mike and The Mechanics, I think if I was to choose one song today that stands out head and shoulders above all of the rest, it is this outstanding track.

PJ Powers, Musician

Stream PJ's Playlist here...




