'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?'





President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the government's progress so far, plans for the next financial year in his state of the nation address (Sona).

In the address, Ramaphosa announced 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to arrive in the country next week.

He also outlined four priorities for the year which include economic recovery, implementing economic relief reforms and fighting corruption.

Clement Manyathela, Bongani Bingwa, Lester Kiewit and Gaye Davis unpack key takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in our #SONAin60minutes special.

If you were to listen to the DA and EFF pre-sona yesterday, they would have preferred if the President just come and present the issue Covid-19 and issues of vaccines. Lester Kiewit, Show host - CapeTalk

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis says the president addressed the issue of Covid-19 and the vaccine roll-out plan as far as he could.

Do we want him to stand up there and tell us nonsense? Do we want him to stand and talk with certainty about the efficacy of this vaccine when he is not certain himself because the scientists aren't certain? Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Would it have been sensible for him to use the entire speech to the ins and outs of a very complex logistical programme? I am not so sure. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa says most of the issues the president raised during his speech are issues that he raised before.

All of these things are things he has touched on before. There was no single moment. I don't have that one big moment or idea where I can say that is what it was about. Bongani Bingwa, Show host - 702

