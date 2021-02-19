



CapeTalk's iconic Moonstruck is going to be different this year. It's going digital and that means 702 listeners can join in!

Simply Asia is partnering with CapeTalk for the fourth year in a row helping raise funds for the exceptional National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

RELATED: Make classic summer memories at Moonstruck

So excited for this. Keeping ourselves safe but still enjoying Moonstruck and being able to support NSRI in unprecedented times. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Without a doubt, it is all about those summer hits says Africa.

It's usually all about the artists on stage, and Clifton 4th Beach, with a beautiful full moon - but because of Covid-19 we have no choice but to enjoy it in the comfort of your lounge, or your garden, or wherever you are going to find yourself on 27 February. Africa Melane, CapeTalk and 702 Early Breakfast presenter

The moon will be full on 27 February, says Africa, and it is going to be a wonderful evening.

It's going to be extraordinary, it's going to be amazing. The music is going to be outstanding. Africa Melane, CapeTalk and 702 Early Breakfast presenter

Among the fantastic line-up is The Black Ties, a group that has been playing together for 14 years, The Voice winner Craig Lucas, Idols SA winner Paxton, and the legendry Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels.

To enjoy Moonstruck2021 please make sure to register here for the FREE virtual concert.

Listen to Africa and Refilwe below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up