



CAPE TOWN - Fifteen suspects are set to face fraud charges in the East London magistrates court on Friday.

They’ve been implicated in the misappropriation of funds meant for the late former President Nelson Mandela’s memorial service.

They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians.

The suspects allegedly defrauded national government of up to R10 million between 2013 and 2014.

Irregularities relating to the procurement of transport services and booking of venues is at the core of the matter.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale, said that the arrests were made this morning.

"The Eastern Cape head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, General Obed Ngwenya, lauded the serious crime investigation team for ultimately bringing the perpetrators to justice for squandering resources during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon."

They’re facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

This article first appeared on EWN : Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud