'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'





The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance say they have taken note of a report of a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng.

They hope the report’s recommendations will be acted upon.

The report was commissioned by Premier David Makhura in 2019 and found that taxi associations were not regulated, are a law unto themselves and that some police members were involved in acts of corruption including bribery and extortion. Others were involved in the actual taxi operations and the violence.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has reaffirmed the police's commitment to working hard in addressing the deficiencies flagged in the report.

Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa is on the line.

We are still studying the report and it will be presented to the national executive committee next week. What we want to indicate is that the bulk of the findings of the commission as well as the recommendations related to that are generally nothing new in the taxi industry. Thabisho Molelekwa, spokesperson - Santaco

ALSO READ: Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC

We disagree with the view that the taxi associations are a law unto themselves. It is our argument as Santaco that if there is a Transport Act in place and the regulations thereof are not implemented, which portion of the blame is government taking in that regard? Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

Last year October we had a national taxi lekgotla. In the view of the taxi industry countrywide, as long as government relegates the responsibility of rooting out taxi violence to SAPS [South African Police Service] this will never be resolved because the industry generally has lost absolute confidence in the ability of SAPS to root out taxi violence. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

The police commissioner is a hard worker but unfortunately, you're talking of a problem that has been there for decades. We're talking about a problem that is deeply entrenched, where some members of his workforce are deeply entrenched in this problem. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

The question is: Before you get into this taxi industry how do you deal with the members? In 2016 the provincial legislature of Gauteng made their own commission into taxi violence. One of the core findings was that there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

In the national taxi lekgotla resolutions, one of the strong arguments that the industry raised was there was the need for an elevation for dealing with taxi violence. Unless that is done it will be too difficult for people like the commissioner in Gauteng to be able to deal with that. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

Those who have been found to be a party to taxi violence that has led to the loss of lives, we want their operating licences to be discontinued with immediate effect. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

We are saying until such time the SAPS or all law-enforcement agencies want to handle taxi violence as an isolated operation, they will not be able to achieve it, we want to give them a support system but they continue to keep us out. Unless there is a collaborative effort that includes the industry itself, you will not be able to defeat this. Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco

Listen below for the full interview...