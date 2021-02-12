'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance say they have taken note of a report of a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng.
They hope the report’s recommendations will be acted upon.
The report was commissioned by Premier David Makhura in 2019 and found that taxi associations were not regulated, are a law unto themselves and that some police members were involved in acts of corruption including bribery and extortion. Others were involved in the actual taxi operations and the violence.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela has reaffirmed the police's commitment to working hard in addressing the deficiencies flagged in the report.
Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa is on the line.
We are still studying the report and it will be presented to the national executive committee next week. What we want to indicate is that the bulk of the findings of the commission as well as the recommendations related to that are generally nothing new in the taxi industry.Thabisho Molelekwa, spokesperson - Santaco
ALSO READ: Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC
We disagree with the view that the taxi associations are a law unto themselves. It is our argument as Santaco that if there is a Transport Act in place and the regulations thereof are not implemented, which portion of the blame is government taking in that regard?Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
Last year October we had a national taxi lekgotla. In the view of the taxi industry countrywide, as long as government relegates the responsibility of rooting out taxi violence to SAPS [South African Police Service] this will never be resolved because the industry generally has lost absolute confidence in the ability of SAPS to root out taxi violence.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
The police commissioner is a hard worker but unfortunately, you're talking of a problem that has been there for decades. We're talking about a problem that is deeply entrenched, where some members of his workforce are deeply entrenched in this problem.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
The question is: Before you get into this taxi industry how do you deal with the members? In 2016 the provincial legislature of Gauteng made their own commission into taxi violence. One of the core findings was that there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
In the national taxi lekgotla resolutions, one of the strong arguments that the industry raised was there was the need for an elevation for dealing with taxi violence. Unless that is done it will be too difficult for people like the commissioner in Gauteng to be able to deal with that.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
Those who have been found to be a party to taxi violence that has led to the loss of lives, we want their operating licences to be discontinued with immediate effect.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
We are saying until such time the SAPS or all law-enforcement agencies want to handle taxi violence as an isolated operation, they will not be able to achieve it, we want to give them a support system but they continue to keep us out. Unless there is a collaborative effort that includes the industry itself, you will not be able to defeat this.Thabisho Molelekwa, Spokesperson - Santaco
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud
They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians.Read More
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes
Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.Read More
South Africa records 2,488 new Covid-19 infections
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,382.Read More
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo unpacks a report by a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province.Read More
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem
The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.Read More
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day
Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers.Read More
We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG
Dondo Mogajane says the newly appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman failed to be honest in her interview.Read More
What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona
EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech.Read More
276 people succumb to COVID-19; 3,159 infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities brings the death toll to 47, 145.Read More