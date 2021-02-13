288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19
The Department of Health says 288 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.
The national death toll is now at 47,670.
The country also recorded 2,781 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,487,681.
The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1,383,626 people having recuperated so.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 12, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/eiLENK9bn8
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 487 681 the total number of deaths is 47 670 and the total number of recoveries is 1 383 626. pic.twitter.com/TqD51lQJQc— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 12, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
