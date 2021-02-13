Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
SJs top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Alexandre Tilmans - Founder at Baz Art
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph - Founder and Clinical Head at My Sexual Health
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Andrew Jacobs
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Andrew Jacobs - Communications Officer and Tour Guide at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 07:40
Getting the most out of Tax Free Savings Accounts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kirsty Scully
Today at 08:10
School Fees:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Henk Appello - Lead Specialist for Investments at Liberty
Today at 08:40
The Blue Train is back
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nomasonto Ndlovu - Tourism Business Manager at Blue Train
Today at 08:50
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pippa Hudson
Today at 09:10
Profile on Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Tlaleng 'Dr T' Mofokeng - Doctor of Sexual and Reproductive Health at Disa Clinic
Today at 09:45
Music with Kerwin
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kerwin .
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19 These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,670. 13 February 2021 7:15 AM
'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers' Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted. 12 February 2021 2:01 PM
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians. 12 February 2021 10:22 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country. 11 February 2021 5:12 PM
View all Entertainment
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson's longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19

13 February 2021 7:15 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Death
#Covid19
Covid infections

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,670.

The Department of Health says 288 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

The national death toll is now at 47,670.

The country also recorded 2,781 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,487,681.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1,383,626 people having recuperated so.




13 February 2021 7:15 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Death
#Covid19
Covid infections

More from Local

'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'

12 February 2021 2:01 PM

Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted.

Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud

12 February 2021 10:22 AM

They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians.

WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes

12 February 2021 9:44 AM

Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.

South Africa records 2,488 new Covid-19 infections

12 February 2021 6:49 AM

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,382.

'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'

11 February 2021 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.

Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC

11 February 2021 6:48 PM

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo unpacks a report by a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province.

What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem

11 February 2021 5:12 PM

The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.

Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day

11 February 2021 3:23 PM

Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers.

We did basic checks on senior official but she was not honest - Treasury DG

11 February 2021 11:53 AM

Dondo Mogajane says the newly appointed CFO of the National Treasury, Priya Lutchman failed to be honest in her interview.

What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona

11 February 2021 7:55 AM

EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech.

