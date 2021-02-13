288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19





The Department of Health says 288 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

The national death toll is now at 47,670.

The country also recorded 2,781 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,487,681.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1,383,626 people having recuperated so.

Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/eiLENK9bn8 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 12, 2021