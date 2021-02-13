[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children
February 15 marks International Childhood Cancer Day.
It is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.
According to the South African Bone Marrow Registry(SABMR), the country has among the highest childhood cancer mortality rates, with two-thirds of children never reaching a specialist treatment centre.
SABMR is calling for more awareness around warning signs of childhood cancers.
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about childhood cancer.
When it comes to children we and when I say we I mean us as a country and globally. We don't normally put much energy yet it is a big problem.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
When you compare South Africa to the rest of the world, a lot of progress has been made from a situation wherein in the 60s, less than 25% of kids with cancers survived. Now more than 80% of kids are early detected and supervised.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Nyathi says it is reported that at least half of children with cancer are never diagnosed.
It is also said that two-thirds of children with cancer never reach specialist treatment in South Africa and that becomes a problem.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
He adds that according to studies the top five leading cancers in children are:
- Leukaemia
- Lymphoma
- Brain tumour
- Kidney tumour
- Soft tissue sarcoma
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/mammogram.html?oriSearch=mamogram&sti=mj6c6wfc8yi86hr86d|
More from Local
Young entrepreneur makes money by wrapping school books
Charisma Manungu says she always tells those around her to look for opportunities and make whatever money.Read More
Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land
Dirco director-general Kgabo Mohoai has been suspended following the purchase of 'land' meant to accommodate diplomats in New York.Read More
288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,670.Read More
'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'
Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted.Read More
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud
They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians.Read More
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes
Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.Read More
South Africa records 2,488 new Covid-19 infections
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,382.Read More
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
Some taxi industry killings are by conflicted officials, including our own - MEC
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo unpacks a report by a commission of inquiry into taxi violence in the province.Read More
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem
The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country.Read More