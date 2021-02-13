[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children





February 15 marks International Childhood Cancer Day.

It is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.

According to the South African Bone Marrow Registry(SABMR), the country has among the highest childhood cancer mortality rates, with two-thirds of children never reaching a specialist treatment centre.

SABMR is calling for more awareness around warning signs of childhood cancers.

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about childhood cancer.

When it comes to children we and when I say we I mean us as a country and globally. We don't normally put much energy yet it is a big problem. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

When you compare South Africa to the rest of the world, a lot of progress has been made from a situation wherein in the 60s, less than 25% of kids with cancers survived. Now more than 80% of kids are early detected and supervised. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyathi says it is reported that at least half of children with cancer are never diagnosed.

It is also said that two-thirds of children with cancer never reach specialist treatment in South Africa and that becomes a problem. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He adds that according to studies the top five leading cancers in children are:

Leukaemia

Lymphoma

Brain tumour

Kidney tumour

Soft tissue sarcoma

Listen to the full interview below...