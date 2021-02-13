Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed its director-general has been placed on precautionary suspension amid allegations of a purchase of non-existent land worth R118 million rand in the US.
Minister Naledi Pandor sent a letter to staffers declaring the move about Kgabo Mohoai, saying this does not constitute a judgment on his part.
In 2019 Parliament's international relations and co-operation portfolio committee discovered that taxpayers’ money was spent on the piece of land in New York.
The committee went to New York to inspect the land only to find an old, dilapidated building.
The wasteful purchase was reportedly made to accommodate South Africa's diplomats.
In the meantime, ambassador Nonceba Losi has been appointed acting director general.
Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “I can confirm that the director-general of the department of international relations and cooperation has been put on precautionary suspension as from Thursday, to allow the investigation regarding the land purchase that took place in New York.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land
