Young entrepreneur makes money by wrapping school books





A young entrepreneur in Soweto has started a business covering school books for residents of Braamfisher, JHB CBD and Soweto.

Pfano Charisma Manugu tells Refiloe Mpakanyane that she saw this as an opportunity to make money and save for a big business.

I always tell everyone to look around and find opportunities where you are. Pfano Charisma Manugu, Entrepreneur

I always tell people that there a lot of things you can try and make money and save up. Most of the time is not about you making a big profit, the small profit will help you do something again tomorrow. Pfano Charisma Manugu, Entrepreneur

