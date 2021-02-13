Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:11
Steinhoff Saga: Deloitte agrees to pay R1bn in compensation and former CEO Markus Jooste fights back against R162m insider trading fine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

13 February 2021 1:30 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved that Gauteng does not fall short of bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

Watch the 702 Brain contestants battle it out.




Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702

8 February 2021 8:56 AM

ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds.

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns virtually, with even bigger prizes

25 January 2021 3:27 PM

Dis-Chem marketing manager Mark Norten says all the hard work and training for the kids' sections is also well worth it.

