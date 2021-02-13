Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is mourning the death of legendary boxing trainer and manager Mzimasi Mnguni.
Mnguni died on Saturday morning at the age of 72.
The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as "Bra Mzi" had been battling health problems since a stroke in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.
Mnguni made history by becoming the trainer who produced the most world boxing champions in the country - such as Welcome "The Hawk" Ncita.
The Eastern Cape province paid tribute to the iconic sportsman, saying he played a pivotal role in the development of boxing in the country.
“While his passing is the last round of the late part of his life, Mr Mnguni’s legacy and contribution to boxing is an everlasting mark in the boxing world. We have a moral duty to keep on supporting boxing so that our province can regain its position as the home of boxing champions,” said provincial spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend
More from Sport
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent
Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country.Read More
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns
Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?
Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.Read More
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono
Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor
Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).Read More
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title
A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo.Read More
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away
The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.Read More