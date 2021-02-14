Streaming issues? Report here
151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19

14 February 2021 6:22 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Death
recovery
#Covid19

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,821.

South Africa has recorded 2, 382 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,490,063.

The Department of Health also reported that 151 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.

The national death toll is now at 47,821.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1,385,996 people having recuperated so.




