151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19
South Africa has recorded 2, 382 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1,490,063.
The Department of Health also reported that 151 more people have died after contracting coronavirus.
The national death toll is now at 47,821.
The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1,385,996 people having recuperated so.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 13 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 13, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/YbNhXT4lqZ
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 490 063 the total number of deaths is 47 821 and the total number of recoveries is 1 385 996. pic.twitter.com/XZFCvxsbpu— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 13, 2021
