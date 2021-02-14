Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence
Former US President Donald Trump has been acquitted on a charge of 'incitement of insurrection' in relation to the 6 January riot at the United States Capitol.
The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.
The vote outcome fell short of the two-thirds Democrats needed to convict Trump.
Commenting on the acquittal of his predecessor, President Joe Biden praised policemen for defending the Capitol on the 6 January.
