Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence





Former US President Donald Trump has been acquitted on a charge of 'incitement of insurrection' in relation to the 6 January riot at the United States Capitol.

The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.

The vote outcome fell short of the two-thirds Democrats needed to convict Trump.

Commenting on the acquittal of his predecessor, President Joe Biden praised policemen for defending the Capitol on the 6 January.