Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence

14 February 2021 7:33 AM
by Zanele Zama
Donald Trump
Riot
Capitol building
Trump
Capitol Hill

The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.

Former US President Donald Trump has been acquitted on a charge of 'incitement of insurrection' in relation to the 6 January riot at the United States Capitol.

The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit.

The vote outcome fell short of the two-thirds Democrats needed to convict Trump.

Commenting on the acquittal of his predecessor, President Joe Biden praised policemen for defending the Capitol on the 6 January.




Donald Trump
Riot
Capitol building
Trump
Capitol Hill

