'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'
Some Gauteng residents have experienced a sulphide stench from early Saturday morning.
The cause of the smell is not unknown as well as its origins.
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to North-West University Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science Professor Roelof Burger about what it could be and it residents should be worried.
To check the quality of the air in your area, you can download the _Saaqis _app or visit their website.
I think this is not something we should be worried about. The fact that you can smell it doesn't mean it's at high concentration.Professor Roelof Burger, Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science - North-West University
In South Africa like many of our problems, inequality plays a big role in air pollution. If you move around in these towns, you will find that in the richer towns, air pollution is not a problem.Professor Roelof Burger, Professional in the Unit for Environmental Science - North-West University
🤭 Very strong sulphide stench in Johannesburg Friday evening into Saturday. Even visibility a bit affected...— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 13, 2021
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_20207419_image-of-man-in-gas-mask-ecology-concept.html?term=gas%2Bmask%2Bnuclear&vti=nz4kghmyeauv5n8phw-1-13
