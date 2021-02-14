[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga briefs the media on the reopening of schools on Monday.
The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Watch the briefing below:
