EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021

Today at 17:05 Investigation in leaking of matric papers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Hugh Amoore - Chair National Investigations Task Team

Today at 17:10 Poultry sector leading segment in the agricultural sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Izaak Breitenbach SA poultry Association GM

Today at 17:20 Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town

Today at 17:20 New Hope for Cancer Patients. Launch of several new indications for cancer immunotherapy treatment. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Devan Moodley, medical oncologist

Today at 17:45 Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 17:53 Over 110 000 sign petitions against controversial SABC TV licence plan Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thinus Ferreira

Today at 18:08 KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa

Today at 18:13 ZOOM Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow

Today at 19:11 Steinhoff Saga: Deloitte agrees to pay R1bn in compensation and former CEO Markus Jooste fights back against R162m insider trading fine The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rob Rose - null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach

