78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded





South Africa has recorded 1,744 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1, 491, 807.

The Department of Health recorded that 78 people succumb to the virus bringing the national death toll 47, 899 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1, 388, 321 people having recuperated.

