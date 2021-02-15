78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded
South Africa has recorded 1,744 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1, 491, 807.
The Department of Health recorded that 78 people succumb to the virus bringing the national death toll 47, 899 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
RELATED: 151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19
The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1, 388, 321 people having recuperated.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 491 807 the total number of deaths is 47 899 and the total number of recoveries is 1 388 321. pic.twitter.com/yLC0rmSSu9— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 14, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 February .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 14, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/SqgaEiqIod
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools
The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.Read More
'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'
Professor Roelof Burger says since the stench is not concentrated in one area, he doesn't think its something to worry about.Read More
Hip hip hooray! SA Rand turns 60
The Rand replaced the South African Pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six decades.Read More
151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,821.Read More
Young entrepreneur makes money by wrapping school books
Charisma Manungu says she always tells those around her to look for opportunities and make whatever money.Read More
[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says South Africa has made progress in childhood cancers compared to the 60s.Read More
Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land
Dirco director-general Kgabo Mohoai has been suspended following the purchase of 'land' meant to accommodate diplomats in New York.Read More
288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,670.Read More
'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'
Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted.Read More
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud
They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians.Read More