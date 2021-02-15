Streaming issues? Report here
78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded

15 February 2021
by Matshepo Sehloho
deaths
fatalities
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47, 899.

South Africa has recorded 1,744 new infections in the last past 24 hours, bringing the knows caseload since the start of the outbreak to almost 1, 491, 807.

The Department of Health recorded that 78 people succumb to the virus bringing the national death toll 47, 899 since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

RELATED: 151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19

The recovery rate is holding steady at 93%, with almost 1, 388, 321 people having recuperated.




