'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely'





South Africa's public schools are ready to receive hundreds of thousands of pupils back into classrooms on Monday, Basic Education minister said at a briefing on Sunday.

The minister cited that the health and safety of pupils, staff and teachers are a top priority.

Equal Education as written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Motshegka and the finance minister requesting that the government fund public schools, to help close the equality gap in education.

The organisation is also calling for schools to reopen in a safe manner.

Equal Education spokesperson Leanne Jansen joined Bongani Bingwa to discuss the organisation's stance on the reopening of schools.

Inequalities in our education system were well known before the coronavirus but the outbreak of the virus has made it even more devastating. Years of neglect, mean that in 2021 we still have schools that don't have reliable water supply and decent, functioning toilets. Where classrooms are overcrowded. Leanne Jansen, Spokesperson - Equal Education

Pressure needs to be placed on the government to do what it should have done many years ago, she says.

