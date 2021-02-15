Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms
Lawyers for President Jacob Zuma have confirmed that he will not go to the state capture commission.
Zuma was meant to appear at the commission on Monday at 10am.
His lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court.
Read the full letter below.
Statement on @PresJGZuma appearance before the Commission pic.twitter.com/mI97cuKlJw— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) February 15, 2021
