Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River - CPF chair speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:37
Angie Motshekga on schools opening for 2021 - Pre- Record.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Angie Motshekga - Minister Of Basic Education at Gauteng National Government
Today at 12:41
Minister of Basic of Education Angie Motshekga says "... an educated man won't rape." Motshekga was addressing pupils at the Nellmapius Secondary School.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Siya Kolisi parts ways with Western Province
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 12:45
Umalusi media briefing on 2020 Matric results approval.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Moonstruck: Dr Victor interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
BeitBridge to open to long queues and weary truck drivers..
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020 at Miss South Africa 2020
Today at 13:40
Food - International honours for proudly local non-alcoholic range
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rowan Leibbrandt
Stefan Coetzee
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - WCED on stationary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Today at 14:50
Music - South African indie pop duo, RAMDAZ.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vishekh RAMDAZ
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 15:36
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:45
Covid-19 and mental health in young people: despair deepens as Covid-19 continues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Renata Schoeman - Psychiatrist and Head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 15:50
NEC deferment for another month of a decision on Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political analyst
Today at 16:05
Lamola on Zuma support group lawsuit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Lamola - Justice minister
Today at 16:20
SANBS: Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high level of infection among South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Table Mountain users demand answers from SANParks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:05
Investigation in leaking of matric papers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugh Amoore - Chair National Investigations Task Team
Today at 17:20
Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:13
Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance Former president Jacob Zuma was due to testify at the state capture inquiry this week. 15 February 2021 10:23 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court. 15 February 2021 10:16 AM
'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely' Equal Education's Leanne Jansen says the inequalities in schools were always there however, COVID-19 has made it devastating. 15 February 2021 7:37 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
View all Politics
Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60 The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six deca... 14 February 2021 8:28 AM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:18 AM
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:17 AM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms

15 February 2021 10:16 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
#statecaptureinquiry

Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court.

Lawyers for President Jacob Zuma have confirmed that he will not go to the state capture commission.

Zuma was meant to appear at the commission on Monday at 10am.

His lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court.

Read the full letter below.




15 February 2021 10:16 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
#statecaptureinquiry

More from Local

[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance

15 February 2021 10:23 AM

Former president Jacob Zuma was due to testify at the state capture inquiry this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely'

15 February 2021 7:37 AM

Equal Education's Leanne Jansen says the inequalities in schools were always there however, COVID-19 has made it devastating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded

15 February 2021 6:28 AM

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47, 899.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools

14 February 2021 3:11 PM

The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'

14 February 2021 10:56 AM

Professor Roelof Burger says since the stench is not concentrated in one area, he doesn't think its something to worry about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60

14 February 2021 8:28 AM

The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19

14 February 2021 6:22 AM

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,821.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young entrepreneur makes money by wrapping school books

13 February 2021 11:00 AM

Charisma Manungu says she always tells those around her to look for opportunities and make whatever money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children

13 February 2021 9:01 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says South Africa has made progress in childhood cancers compared to the 60s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land

13 February 2021 8:47 AM

Dirco director-general Kgabo Mohoai has been suspended following the purchase of 'land' meant to accommodate diplomats in New York.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely'

Local

Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms

Local

[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng govt unveils new state-of-the-art school in Katlehong

15 February 2021 10:34 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Commission gives update on Zuma appearance

15 February 2021 10:14 AM

WATCH LIVE: Umalusi briefs media on 2020 matric results

15 February 2021 10:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA