[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance

Today at 12:37 Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River - CPF chair speaks out The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF

Today at 12:37 Angie Motshekga on schools opening for 2021 - Pre- Record. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Angie Motshekga - Minister Of Basic Education at Gauteng National Government

Today at 12:41 Minister of Basic of Education Angie Motshekga says "... an educated man won't rape." Motshekga was addressing pupils at the Nellmapius Secondary School. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:45 Siya Kolisi parts ways with Western Province The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media

Today at 12:45 Umalusi media briefing on 2020 Matric results approval. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 12:52 Moonstruck: Dr Victor interview The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:52 BeitBridge to open to long queues and weary truck drivers.. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Shudufhadzo Musida - Miss South Africa 2020 at Miss South Africa 2020

Today at 13:40 Food - International honours for proudly local non-alcoholic range Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Rowan Leibbrandt

Stefan Coetzee

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - WCED on stationary Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....

Today at 14:50 Music - South African indie pop duo, RAMDAZ. Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Vishekh RAMDAZ

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 State capture inquiry: Zuma won't appear before Zondo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Karyn Maughan - News24

Today at 15:36 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:45 Covid-19 and mental health in young people: despair deepens as Covid-19 continues Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Renata Schoeman - Psychiatrist and Head of the Health Care Leadership MBA stream at Stellenbosch Business School

Today at 15:50 NEC deferment for another month of a decision on Magashule Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Xolani Dube - Political analyst

Today at 16:05 Lamola on Zuma support group lawsuit Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ronald Lamola - Justice minister

Today at 16:20 SANBS: Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high level of infection among South Africans Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Table Mountain users demand answers from SANParks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain

Today at 17:05 Investigation in leaking of matric papers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Hugh Amoore - Chair National Investigations Task Team

Today at 17:20 Strandfontein Road severely impacted by streetlight theft Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Councillor Phindile Maxiti - Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change at City of Cape Town

Today at 17:45 Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 18:13 Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach

