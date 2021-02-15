Umalusi approves release of matric results, no systemic irregularities found
South Africa’s Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) on Monday gave an update on the current status of the matric results process.
The statutory body’s executive committee chairperson professor John Volmink said the quality assurer has approved the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results and only results of those implicated in group copying and paper leakages would be withheld.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith to give more insight on the matter.
Umalusi was satisfied with overall quality of the exams but was disappointed in the paper leaks. If it had its way, it would have wanted all the candidates to re-write.Graig-Lee Smith, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
