Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has stuck by the controversial rape comment she made on Monday morning at a school reopening.
While addressing pupils at Prospectus High Scool in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Motshekga told children that "an educated man won't rape".
This caused outrage among some, but she said this was taken out of context.
[WATCH] Minister of Basic of Education Angie Motshekga says "... an educated man won't rape."— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 15, 2021
Motshekga was addressing pupils at the Nellmapius Secondary School.
Newzroom Afrika has reached out to the department for clarity on the statement.
#AngieMotshekga #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/Ld5wG7uekh
We urgently need a new minister of basic education.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 15, 2021
Angie Motshegka exhibits a lack of understanding about how and why Rape and GBV occurs in South Africa.
She states “an educated man will not rape”. That is pure nonsense pic.twitter.com/BHdUbRWaKG
What Angie Motsekga said is not different from those people propounding "real men don't rape " phoenomem is it deeply rooted in stereotypes and "othering" congitive dissonance thus created. That's how society is polarized. It is a false dichotomy, rape is committed by all men— Nkanyiso Ngqulunga (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) February 15, 2021
Not Angie Motshekga saying an educated man won't rape. A whole minister bathong🙄 pic.twitter.com/6DYidVyxLI— A Swati Queen👸 (@Zethu_Ma) February 15, 2021
So Angie Motshekga says an educated man won't rape. What kind of elitist BS is this, in a country with such problematic rape culture nogal? This lady keeps disappointing, shem.— Sesi wo Ntimanyana (@Misaveni_) February 15, 2021
What breaks my heart is that the ANC is due for elective conference soon and people like Angie Motshekga will be retained in the NEC and possibly Cabinet come GEs. 70% of the people in the ANC leadership must go if we want a better ANC therefore a well led South Africa. Kwanele https://t.co/1pq33Bpbmx— Zinhle🇵🇸 (@Zinhleputin) February 15, 2021
Angie Motshekga was the President of the ANC Women’s League. The ANCWL which defended that rapist Jacob Zuma and the abuser Mduduzi Manana.— Shamalamamoomoo (@Confi_____) February 15, 2021
Her words don’t shock me.
"Rape is indeed about power, hence the department has programmes to educate the boy child to appreciate the importance of how to deal with power relations between men and women from a young age. Therefore, my remarks must not be taken out of context of educating children to develop them to become better people," Motshekga said in a statement.
"Men need to be educated about how to deal with power, patriarchy and negative or toxic masculinity. Educating men about power relations is also important in the fight against rape."
She concluded that her intention was to encourage the children to educate themselves on gender-based violence.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context
