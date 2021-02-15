Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Rugby: Kolisi to leave WP for Sharks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:53
Over 110 000 sign petitions against controversial SABC TV licence plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thinus Ferreira
Today at 18:08
KPMG to cease performing non-audit related services to its JSE listed audit clients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu - Chairman at KPMG South Africa
Today at 18:13
ZOOM Former president J Zuma snubs State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justice Zak Yacoob - null at Former Constitutional Court Judge
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thobeka Tubela - TMT Sector Head at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Newborn - CEO at PayJustNow
Today at 19:11
Steinhoff Saga: Deloitte agrees to pay R1bn in compensation and former CEO Markus Jooste fights back against R162m insider trading fine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Rose - null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer - null at Former Springbok Coach
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Author of How to Make the World Add Up /The Data Detective and host of Cautionary Tales podcast at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Non-profit form of journalism emerging' as print media circulation drops by 40% Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says newspapers have been declining for a long time. 15 February 2021 4:55 PM
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons a... 15 February 2021 3:04 PM
View all Local
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshe... 15 February 2021 2:45 PM
Umalusi approves release of matric results, no systemic irregularities found Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith reflects on the Umalusi's media briefing on the Grade 12 results. 15 February 2021 1:21 PM
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60 The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six deca... 14 February 2021 8:28 AM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:18 AM
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:17 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context

15 February 2021 2:45 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Department of Basic Education
Angie Motshekga
gender-based violence

While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshekga told children that "an educated man won't rape".

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has stuck by the controversial rape comment she made on Monday morning at a school reopening.

While addressing pupils at Prospectus High Scool in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Motshekga told children that "an educated man won't rape".

This caused outrage among some, but she said this was taken out of context.

"Rape is indeed about power, hence the department has programmes to educate the boy child to appreciate the importance of how to deal with power relations between men and women from a young age. Therefore, my remarks must not be taken out of context of educating children to develop them to become better people," Motshekga said in a statement.

"Men need to be educated about how to deal with power, patriarchy and negative or toxic masculinity. Educating men about power relations is also important in the fight against rape."

She concluded that her intention was to encourage the children to educate themselves on gender-based violence.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context




15 February 2021 2:45 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Department of Basic Education
Angie Motshekga
gender-based violence

More from Politics

EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021

15 February 2021 3:12 PM

SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma

15 February 2021 3:04 PM

A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons and the Constitutional Court order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Umalusi approves release of matric results, no systemic irregularities found

15 February 2021 1:21 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith reflects on the Umalusi's media briefing on the Grade 12 results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?'

12 February 2021 11:53 AM

Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes

12 February 2021 9:44 AM

Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa

11 February 2021 8:47 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ANCYL wants what happened to Masuku to apply to Makhura - EWN reporter

11 February 2021 1:37 PM

EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some people want Panyaza Lesufi to follow suit and for Lebogang Maile to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decision to arrest Norma Mngoma by Hawks unlawful, High Court rules

11 February 2021 1:12 PM

EWN reporter Craig-Lee Smith says this was a big win for Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife as the judge ruled in her favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What opposition parties, trade unions want Ramaphosa to say during Sona

11 February 2021 7:55 AM

EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente and Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi give their view on the upcoming speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'

10 February 2021 8:35 PM

It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Non-profit form of journalism emerging' as print media circulation drops by 40%

15 February 2021 4:55 PM

Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says newspapers have been declining for a long time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021

15 February 2021 3:12 PM

SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma

15 February 2021 3:04 PM

A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons and the Constitutional Court order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance

15 February 2021 10:23 AM

Former president Jacob Zuma was due to testify at the state capture inquiry this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms

15 February 2021 10:16 AM

Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely'

15 February 2021 7:37 AM

Equal Education's Leanne Jansen says the inequalities in schools were always there however, COVID-19 has made it devastating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded

15 February 2021 6:28 AM

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47, 899.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools

14 February 2021 3:11 PM

The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'

14 February 2021 10:56 AM

Professor Roelof Burger says since the stench is not concentrated in one area, he doesn't think its something to worry about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60

14 February 2021 8:28 AM

The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma

Politics Local

Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context

Politics Local

Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC MP Bongo pleads not guilty to bribing Parly legal advisor

15 February 2021 4:51 PM

Zikalala ‘confident’ ANC officials will convince Zuma to abide by the law

15 February 2021 4:38 PM

Motsoaledi: Anyone entering SA still needs a COVID clearance certificate

15 February 2021 3:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA