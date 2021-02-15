KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies
TRENDING ON THE MONEY SHOW: How to save and buy an island - you need only R2000 per month!
KPMG will stop providing non-audit related services (e.g. consulting, business analysis, non-audit legal services, etc.) to companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the firm announced on Monday.
The move is to prevent the perception of conflicts of interest and forms part of an attempt by the firm to restore society’s trust in it and the auditing profession after a number of accounting scandals over the past few years.
For many South Africans, the word “KPMG” has become synonymous with State Capture.
“Many of your listeners know about KPMG’s complicity in the destruction of Sars,” said Michael Marchant, a researcher at Open Secrets in an interview with Refilwe Moloto of CapeTalk.
“And about the range of auditing and consulting work they did for Gupta-linked firms, particularly assisting in the laundering of money from the Estina project.
“The senior external auditor at VBS Bank when it was being looted was from KPMG – he was being paid to look the other way.”
“The brand KPMG is corrupted and synonymous with abuse,” said the economist Dr Iraj Abedian of Pan-African Investments and Research Services.
A number of companies and the national government have stopped doing business with KPMG in the wake of the scandals.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson at KPMG South Africa.
We came to this realisation quite early… We waited for reforms… Having restored pride in being an auditor… We realise that we lack credibility if we continue to wait for regulators…Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG South Africa
We go on our own, even though we’re not required by the regulators…Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG South Africa
The public and regulators require an audit profession that can be trusted… If we lose opportunities, let it be so.Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115218019_santa-clara-ca-usa-october-20-2018-kpmg-corporate-facility-and-trademark-logo-kpmg-is-a-professional.html?term=kpmg&vti=o9dgghb33r4qh2gqva-1-9
More from Business
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business with R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow
Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses
Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer.Read More
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent
The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton.Read More
SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved
The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year.Read More
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold?
'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money ShowRead More
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020'
Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell.Read More
'Vaccines will be pre-syringed tonight, vaccinators to start vaccinating by Wed'
The vaccinators took part in the Johnson & Johnson trial, says Sama's Dr Angelique Coetzee, so no quarantine period is necessary.Read More
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue
Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More