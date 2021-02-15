KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies





KPMG will stop providing non-audit related services (e.g. consulting, business analysis, non-audit legal services, etc.) to companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the firm announced on Monday.

The move is to prevent the perception of conflicts of interest and forms part of an attempt by the firm to restore society’s trust in it and the auditing profession after a number of accounting scandals over the past few years.

KPMG announced on Monday that it will stop offering non-audit related services to companies listed on the JSE. © wolterk/123rf.com

For many South Africans, the word “KPMG” has become synonymous with State Capture.

“Many of your listeners know about KPMG’s complicity in the destruction of Sars,” said Michael Marchant, a researcher at Open Secrets in an interview with Refilwe Moloto of CapeTalk.

“And about the range of auditing and consulting work they did for Gupta-linked firms, particularly assisting in the laundering of money from the Estina project.

“The senior external auditor at VBS Bank when it was being looted was from KPMG – he was being paid to look the other way.”

“The brand KPMG is corrupted and synonymous with abuse,” said the economist Dr Iraj Abedian of Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

A number of companies and the national government have stopped doing business with KPMG in the wake of the scandals.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson at KPMG South Africa.

We came to this realisation quite early… We waited for reforms… Having restored pride in being an auditor… We realise that we lack credibility if we continue to wait for regulators… Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG South Africa

We go on our own, even though we’re not required by the regulators… Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG South Africa

The public and regulators require an audit profession that can be trusted… If we lose opportunities, let it be so. Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairperson - KPMG South Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk