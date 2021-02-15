'Non-profit form of journalism emerging' as print media circulation drops by 40%





Audit Bureau of Circulations data for the fourth quarter of 2020 show a decline in newspaper circulation.

Speaking to John Perlman, Wits University Caxton professor of Journalism Professor Anton Harber says they have known for a long time that newspapers in their old form are in decline.

We have journalists who make sense of this information, gathering it and making sense of the information. It this country the electronic media is not yet paying for that kind of journalism. Professor Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

Interestingly, what we see emerging more strongly is a non-profit form of journalism. A journalism that gets support from foundations and is less of a business. Professor Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University

