'Non-profit form of journalism emerging' as print media circulation drops by 40%
Audit Bureau of Circulations data for the fourth quarter of 2020 show a decline in newspaper circulation.
Speaking to John Perlman, Wits University Caxton professor of Journalism Professor Anton Harber says they have known for a long time that newspapers in their old form are in decline.
We have journalists who make sense of this information, gathering it and making sense of the information. It this country the electronic media is not yet paying for that kind of journalism.Professor Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University
Interestingly, what we see emerging more strongly is a non-profit form of journalism. A journalism that gets support from foundations and is less of a business.Professor Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism - Wits University
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_child_with_cell_phone.html
More from Local
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021
SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February.Read More
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma
A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons and the Constitutional Court order.Read More
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context
While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshekga told children that "an educated man won't rape".Read More
[WATCH LIVE] State capture commission gives update on Zuma's appearance
Former president Jacob Zuma was due to testify at the state capture inquiry this week.Read More
Former president Jacob Zuma not going state capture commission, lawyer confirms
Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza said that it was not defiance of either the commission or the Constitutional Court.Read More
'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely'
Equal Education's Leanne Jansen says the inequalities in schools were always there however, COVID-19 has made it devastating.Read More
78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47, 899.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools
The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.Read More
'Sulphide stench in some part of Gauteng may not be harmful'
Professor Roelof Burger says since the stench is not concentrated in one area, he doesn't think its something to worry about.Read More
Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60
The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six decades.Read More
More from Business
Hip hip hooray! SA rand turns 60
The rand replaced the South African pound as the official currency in 1961 and has had a volatile transition for the past six decades.Read More
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA'
Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.Read More
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy
Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop.Read More
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home!
No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm.Read More
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE
Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls.Read More
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays'
It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona.Read More
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide'
From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby.Read More
The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit
The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable storyRead More
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly'
Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own.Read More
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics
The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel.Read More