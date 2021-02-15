Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants





Markus Jooste, the disgraced former CEO of Steinhoff, is appealing the R162 million fine he received in October last year for insider trading.

Jooste is the mastermind behind the largest corporate fraud in South Africa’s history, which saw investors lose R200 billion.

Deloitte – Steinhoff’s former auditor – has agreed to pay R1.3 billion compensation to claimants who fell victim to the fraud.

The disgraced auditing firm says the settlement should not be viewed as an “admission of any liability”.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.

Rose is the author of “Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud”.

At some stage, Deloitte realised they have to pay something towards this… Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

It goes into Steinhoff’s coffers which will be used to settle a mountain of legal claims... The largest of which is Christo Wiese… he lodged a R59 billion claimed… Wiese has highly paid lawyers. He’s going to have a fantastic place at the table… Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

It’s a tiny portion of claims… Deloitte isn’t the worst auditor… They have some strong defences. This is a way for them to get Steinhoff to stop badgering them. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Few companies come out of a fraud like this… the legal claims are the real issue, including that of Christo Wiese… They still have some fantastic assets, like PEP… Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Markus Jooste is going to fight this every step of the way… If Jacob Zuma can do it, why not Markus Jooste? Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Why can’t you arrest this guy? … I don’t know why the police are taking so long… Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

