Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto
Some residents of Soweto are without power following a fire incident on Sunday evening at a substation.
Eskom says communities affected include Chiawelo, CWJ, Dlamini, Jabavu, Mofolo, Molapo, Moroka, Phiri, Pimville,
Senaoane and White City.
We suspect some cables were stolen at the substation and afterwards that's when the fire started.Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom
We do have security that is looking after the substation. We are still investigating how this theft happened while the security guards were on site.Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom
February 15, 2021
Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
