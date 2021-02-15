Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
The future is here: The post-covid decade and beyond
Isaac Nkama
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto

15 February 2021 5:51 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Eskom
Soweto
substation
Eskom power outage

Senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they suspect some cables were stolen and afterwards that's when the fire started.

Some residents of Soweto are without power following a fire incident on Sunday evening at a substation.

Eskom says communities affected include Chiawelo, CWJ, Dlamini, Jabavu, Mofolo, Molapo, Moroka, Phiri, Pimville,

Senaoane and White City.

We suspect some cables were stolen at the substation and afterwards that's when the fire started.

Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom

We do have security that is looking after the substation. We are still investigating how this theft happened while the security guards were on site.

Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom

Listen to the full interview below...




