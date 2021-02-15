Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto





Some residents of Soweto are without power following a fire incident on Sunday evening at a substation.

Eskom says communities affected include Chiawelo, CWJ, Dlamini, Jabavu, Mofolo, Molapo, Moroka, Phiri, Pimville,

Senaoane and White City.

We suspect some cables were stolen at the substation and afterwards that's when the fire started. Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom

We do have security that is looking after the substation. We are still investigating how this theft happened while the security guards were on site. Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom

Listen to the full interview below...