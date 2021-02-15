Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price





PayJustNow is disrupting lay-bys with an approach that is decidedly consumer-friendly.

“You see that pair of shoes for R1200,” writes consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

“You pay R400, you take the shoes, and then next month and the month after that you pay R400.”

PayJustNow charges no interest if you pay on time.

You can shop for 660 brands including ones such as Cape Union Mart, which joined recently.

Shoppers are limited to buying one item if it is their first time.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Craig Newborn, CEO at PayJustNow.

No interest. No fees… We collect the instalments when people have money… Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

We were having a braai… and this was mentioned… Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

The reviews we’re getting is unbelievable! … The consumers pay us back… We absolutely love the South African customer! Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

The consumer must pay nothing more – that was the starting point… We approached merchants… We make all our money from them… Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

A prime example is something like a surfboard… Split over three months; it becomes in reach… Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

