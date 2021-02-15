Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
The future is here: The post-covid decade and beyond
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Isaac Nkama
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto Senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they suspect some cables were stolen and afterwards that's when the fire started. 15 February 2021 5:51 PM
View all Local
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons a... 15 February 2021 3:04 PM
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshe... 15 February 2021 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies For many, the word "KPMG" has become synonymous with "State Capture". Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu (KPMG SA). 15 February 2021 6:26 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:18 AM
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:17 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price

15 February 2021 7:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Shopping
Personal finance
Consumerism
making ends meet
interest
lay-bys
PayJustNow
Craig Newborn
zero-interest shopping loans

Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn.

RELATED: Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

PayJustNow is disrupting lay-bys with an approach that is decidedly consumer-friendly.

“You see that pair of shoes for R1200,” writes consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

“You pay R400, you take the shoes, and then next month and the month after that you pay R400.”

© Olena Kachmar/123rf

PayJustNow charges no interest if you pay on time.

You can shop for 660 brands including ones such as Cape Union Mart, which joined recently.

Shoppers are limited to buying one item if it is their first time.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Craig Newborn, CEO at PayJustNow.

No interest. No fees… We collect the instalments when people have money…

Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

We were having a braai… and this was mentioned…

Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

The reviews we’re getting is unbelievable! … The consumers pay us back… We absolutely love the South African customer!

Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

The consumer must pay nothing more – that was the starting point… We approached merchants… We make all our money from them…

Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

A prime example is something like a surfboard… Split over three months; it becomes in reach…

Craig Newborn, CEO - PayJustNow

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price




15 February 2021 7:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
Shopping
Personal finance
Consumerism
making ends meet
interest
lay-bys
PayJustNow
Craig Newborn
zero-interest shopping loans

More from MyMoney Online

Is the longest bull market in history back?

2 February 2021 2:39 PM

"South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101

2 February 2021 1:51 PM

"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets'

15 January 2021 3:02 PM

An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021

15 January 2021 1:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest

13 January 2021 3:04 PM

You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

13 January 2021 10:49 AM

Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now

11 January 2021 7:23 PM

Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

Business Local Opinion

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

Business Opinion Politics Local

Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Warrant of arrest issued for Dimakatso Ratselane's husband

15 February 2021 8:53 PM

Dudu Myeni’s interim delinquency order appeal struck off the roll

15 February 2021 8:05 PM

Zondo Inquiry is pulling a publicity stunt, says Jacob Zuma’s son Edward

15 February 2021 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA